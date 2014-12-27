Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|7.0 inch
|Resolutie
|600x1024
|Pixeldichtheid
|170 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|256K
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Stylus ondersteund
|Ja
|Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6752
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A7
|CPU cores
|Octa Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.5 GHz
|Grafische processor
|ARM Mali-400 MP
|Werkgeheugen
|2.0 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|13.0 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|5.0 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|1,8
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Optische zoom
|Ja
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|2300 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Spreektijd
|6 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|250 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|197.0 mm
|Breedte
|129.0 mm
|Dikte
|11.0 mm
|Gewicht
|320 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 4.1
|Laatste OS
|Android 4.1
|Userinterface
|Acer Liquid UI
|Verbindingen
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|16 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 32 GB
|Trilfunctie
|1
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|NT.L1VET.001
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar
|Aangekondigd
|2013-01-01
|Releasedatum
|2013-01-01