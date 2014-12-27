Acer Iconia B1

Acer Iconia B1 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.0 inch
Resolutie600x1024
Pixeldichtheid170 ppi
Aantal kleuren256K
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Stylus ondersteundJa
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6752
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma1,8
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2300 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd6 uur
Stand-by tijd250 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte197.0 mm
Breedte129.0 mm
Dikte11.0 mm
Gewicht320 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 4.1
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 32 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeNT.L1VET.001
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2013-01-01
Releasedatum2013-01-01
