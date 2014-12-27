Acer Liquid E2

Acer Liquid E2 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6589
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX544
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd9 uur
Stand-by tijd450 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte131 mm
Breedte68 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht140 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid E2
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
