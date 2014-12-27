Acer Liquid E600

Acer Liquid E600 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid196 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8926)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd6 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte147 mm
Breedte72 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht155 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid E600
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
