Acer Liquid Jade

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6582
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2100 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd5 uur
Stand-by tijd330 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte141 mm
Breedte69 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht110 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid Jade
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
