Acer Liquid Z2 Duo

Acer Liquid Z2 Duo specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte3.5 inch
Resolutie320x480
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid165 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S1 (MSM7227)
CPUARM Cortex A5
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie3 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Frames per seconde fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1300 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd4 uur
Stand-by tijd450 uur
Draadloos opladenJa
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte110 mm
Breedte63 mm
Dikte12 mm
Gewicht110 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
BarometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid Z2 Duo
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren