Acer Liquid Z3

Acer Liquid Z3 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte3.5 inch
Resolutie320x480
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid165 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6572
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie3 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie640 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd6 uur
Stand-by tijd450 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte109 mm
Breedte60 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht120 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid Z3
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Adventskalender
Over ons Contact Adverteren