Acer Liquid Z330

Acer Liquid Z330 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid218 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 210 (8909)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 304
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte136 mm
Breedte66 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht142 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid Z330
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
