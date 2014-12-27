Acer Liquid Z4

Acer Liquid Z4 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid233 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6572
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
Diafragma1,8
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1580 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd6 uur
Stand-by tijd450 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte124 mm
Breedte64 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht130 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeZ4
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
