Acer Liquid Z5

Acer Liquid Z5 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid196 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6572
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd14 uur
Stand-by tijd1000 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte146 mm
Breedte74 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht147 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeLiquid Z5
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
