Acer Liquid Z6E

Acer Liquid Z6E specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1280x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6580
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd5 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte145 mm
Breedte72 mm
Dikte9.8 mm
Gewicht165 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceAcer Liquid UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Aangekondigd2017-01-13
Releasedatum2017-02-01
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Adventskalender
Over ons Contact Adverteren