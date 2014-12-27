Alcatel 1SE (2020)

Alcatel 1SE (2020) specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte6.22 inch
Resolutie1520x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid270 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6762
CPU coresOcta Core
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop3
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/1.8
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd20 uur
Stand-by tijd461 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte158.7 mm
Breedte74.6 mm
Dikte8.45 mm
Gewicht165 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctieja
Sensoren
GPSJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Scherm
Schermgrootte6.22 inch
Resolutie1520x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid270 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6762
CPU coresOcta Core
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop3
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/1.8
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd20 uur
Stand-by tijd461 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte158.7 mm
Breedte74.6 mm
Dikte8.45 mm
Gewicht165 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 10
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
4G+ (lte advanced)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 5.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctieja
Sensoren
GPSJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren