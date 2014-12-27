Android Planet
Gratis - Google Play
Download
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|6.22 inch
|Resolutie
|1520x720
|Schermtype
|IPS LCD
|Pixeldichtheid
|270 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6762
|CPU cores
|Octa Core
|Werkgeheugen
|3 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|13 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|3
|Front-cameraresolutie
|5 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Diafragma
|F/1.8
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|4000 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Spreektijd
|20 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|461 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|158.7 mm
|Breedte
|74.6 mm
|Dikte
|8.45 mm
|Gewicht
|165 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 10
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|4G+ (lte advanced)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|32 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 128 GB
|Type simkaart
|Nano sim
|Dual sim
|Ja
|Trilfunctie
|ja
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
