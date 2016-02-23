Alcatel Idol 4

Alcatel Idol 4 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.2 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid424 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 617 (8952)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 510
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2610 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd15 uur
Stand-by tijd520 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte147 mm
Breedte73 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht130 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 512 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeIdol 4
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren