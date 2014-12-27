Alcatel Idol 4S

Alcatel Idol 4S specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1440x2560
SchermtypeAmoled
Pixeldichtheid534 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 652 (MSM8976)
CPUARM Cortex A72 & Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.8 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 510
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd13 uur
Stand-by tijd420 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte154 mm
Breedte76 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht149 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeIdol 4S
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren