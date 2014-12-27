Alcatel One Touch Idol 2

Alcatel One Touch Idol 2 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid220 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd15 uur
Stand-by tijd550 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte137 mm
Breedte70 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht128 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.3
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne Touch Idol 2
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren