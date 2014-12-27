Alcatel One Touch Idol

Alcatel One Touch Idol specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.7 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid234 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6577
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR SGX531T
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1800 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd7,1 uur
Stand-by tijd415 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte133 mm
Breedte68 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht100 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
UserinterfaceGoogle Standard UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
Productcode6030D
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
