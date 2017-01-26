Alcatel Shine Lite

Alcatel Shine Lite specs

7,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16m
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6737
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T720MP1
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2460 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd250 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte141 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht156 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 32 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctie
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie2 jaar
Aangekondigd2016-09-01
Releasedatum2016-11-01
