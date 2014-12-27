Alcatel U5

Alcatel U5 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie854x480
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid196 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6737
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.1 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T720MP2
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Accu
Capaciteit2050 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte140.7 mm
Breedte71.8 mm
Dikte10 mm
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600. MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
Releasedatum2017-06-12
