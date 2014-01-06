Archos 101 XS2

Archos 101 XS2 specs

6
Scherm
Schermgrootte10.1 inch
Resolutie800x1280
Pixeldichtheid150 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.6 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP4
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie2.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit7000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte274.0 mm
Breedte170.0 mm
Dikte11.0 mm
Gewicht636 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 4.2
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 64 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Productkenmerken
Productcode101 XS2
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2013-11-01
Releasedatum2013-11-01
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren