Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1920x1080
SchermtypeAmoled
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 625 (8953)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 506
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie24 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte154 mm
Breedte74.8 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
UserinterfaceZenUI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeZD552KL
Aangekondigd2017-08-31
Releasedatum2017-09-30
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren