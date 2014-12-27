Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|5.5 inch
|Resolutie
|1920x1080
|Schermtype
|Amoled
|Pixeldichtheid
|401 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (8953)
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A53
|CPU cores
|Octa Core
|CPU snelheid
|2 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Adreno 506
|Werkgeheugen
|4 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|16 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|24 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|Dual LED
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|3000 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Ion
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|154 mm
|Breedte
|74.8 mm
|Dikte
|7 mm
|Gewicht
|145 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 7.0
|Userinterface
|ZenUI
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|4G (lte)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.1
|Features
|Interne opslag
|64 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|microSD tot 256 GB
|Type simkaart
|Nano sim
|Dual sim
|Ja
|Trilfunctie
|Ja
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Vingerafdrukscanner
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|ZD552KL
|Aangekondigd
|2017-08-31
|Releasedatum
|2017-09-30