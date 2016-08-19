Asus ZenPad 3S 10

Asus ZenPad 3S 10 specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte9.7 inch
Resolutie1536x2560
Pixeldichtheid264 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetMediatek MT8176
CPUARM 4x Cortex-A72 & 4x Cortex-A53
CPU coresHexa Core
CPU snelheid2.1 GHz
Werkgeheugen4.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit5900 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd10 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte240.0 mm
Breedte164.0 mm
Dikte7.0 mm
Gewicht430 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceZenUI
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.2
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeZ500m
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2016-07-01
Releasedatum2016-08-01
