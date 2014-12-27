Cubot Max Android

Cubot Max specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte6 inch
Resolutie1280x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6753
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T720MP2
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.0
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4100 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte164.5 mm
Breedte83.5 mm
Dikte9 mm
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 128 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2017-08-18
Releasedatum2017-09-30
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren