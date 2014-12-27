Cubot X18

Cubot X18 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.7 inch
Resolutie1440x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid282 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6737
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T720MP2
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Front-cameraresolutie13 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2.2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3200 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte159.6 mm
Breedte74 mm
Dikte8.5 mm
Gewicht170 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 128 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2017-08-31
Releasedatum2017-09-30
