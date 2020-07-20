De Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen zijn weer gestart. Daarbij kun je een week lang rekenen op fikse kortingen. Zo betaal je minder voor losse smartphones, maar ook als je een toestel met een abonnement zoekt. We zetten de deals voor je op een rijtje.

Overzicht: Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen juli 2020

Op zoek naar een nieuwe smartphone, abonnement of combinatie daarvan? Tot en met maandag 27 juli vinden de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen weer plaats, waarbij je kan profiteren van allerlei kortingen.

Smartphones van merken als Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Alcatel, Motorola en Huawei zijn in de aanbieding. Je krijgt niet alleen korting op losse smartphones, maar je kunt ze ook combineren met een abonnement.

Daarbij krijg je bij elke nieuwe sim-only die je afsluit 25 euro tegoed voor de Nederlandse webshops. Ook qua accessoires pakt de (web)winkel flink uit. Zo kun je accessoires kopen met korting van onder andere Beats, Garmin, Huawei en Samsung.

Wacht niet te lang, want de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen lopen tot en met maandag 27 juli. Bovendien is de voorraad beperkt. Is een smartphone of accessoire uitverkocht, dan zul je hem niet meer tegen het actietarief kunnen krijgen.

Losse smartphones en dus zonder abonnement

De beste aanbiedingen qua losse smartphones:

Samsung smartphones

Overige smartphones

Smartphones in combinatie met een abonnement

De beste aanbiedingen van smartphones in combinatie met een abonnement:

Samsung smartphones met abonnement

Huawei smartphones met abonnement

OnePlus smartphones met abonnement

Overige smartphones met abonnement

Accessoirevoucher bij elke nieuwe sim only

Op zoek naar een sim only, om zo de maandelijkse kosten wat lager te houden? Ook daarvoor ben je bij Belsimpel aan het juiste adres. Bij elke nieuwe sim only die je afsluit krijg je een accessoirevoucher ter waarde van 25,00 euro van de telecomwinkel. Deze ontvang je binnen een maand na het afsluiten van het nieuwe sim only-abonnement.

Accessoires met korting tijdens de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen

Accessoires met korting tijdens de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen: