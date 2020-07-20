Overzicht: de beste Belsimpel-aanbiedingen van juli 2020
De Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen zijn weer gestart. Daarbij kun je een week lang rekenen op fikse kortingen. Zo betaal je minder voor losse smartphones, maar ook als je een toestel met een abonnement zoekt. We zetten de deals voor je op een rijtje.
Overzicht: Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen juli 2020
Op zoek naar een nieuwe smartphone, abonnement of combinatie daarvan? Tot en met maandag 27 juli vinden de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen weer plaats, waarbij je kan profiteren van allerlei kortingen.
Smartphones van merken als Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Alcatel, Motorola en Huawei zijn in de aanbieding. Je krijgt niet alleen korting op losse smartphones, maar je kunt ze ook combineren met een abonnement.
Daarbij krijg je bij elke nieuwe sim-only die je afsluit 25 euro tegoed voor de Nederlandse webshops. Ook qua accessoires pakt de (web)winkel flink uit. Zo kun je accessoires kopen met korting van onder andere Beats, Garmin, Huawei en Samsung.
Wacht niet te lang, want de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen lopen tot en met maandag 27 juli. Bovendien is de voorraad beperkt. Is een smartphone of accessoire uitverkocht, dan zul je hem niet meer tegen het actietarief kunnen krijgen.
Losse smartphones en dus zonder abonnement
De beste aanbiedingen qua losse smartphones:
Samsung smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB –
579nu 529 euro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 128GB –
779nu 749 euro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB –
1.149nu 1.049 euro
Overige smartphones
- Alcatel 1SE (2020) 64GB –
139nu 125 euro
- Alcatel 3X (2020) 64GB –
159nu 139 euro + TCL in-ear headset t.w.v. 39,99 euro
- Apple iPad Air 2019 64GB –
545nu 525 euro
- Fairphone 3 64GB –
449nu 399 euro
- Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB –
849nu 779 euro
- Huawei P40 128GB –
699nu 549 euro
- Motorola One Zoom 128GB –
325nu 279 euro
- Motorola Edge 128GB –
539nu 479 euro
- OnePlus 7T Pro 256GB –
645nu 579 euro
- Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB –
1.169nu 1069 euro + Sony headphone t.w.v. 279 euro
- Xiaomi Redmi 9 32GB / 64GB –
149nu 139 / 179nu 159 euro
Smartphones in combinatie met een abonnement
De beste aanbiedingen van smartphones in combinatie met een abonnement:
Samsung smartphones met abonnement
- Samsung Galaxy A10 32GB – 3GB + 200min: Simyo: 2,50 euro korting p.mnd
- Samsung Galaxy A20e 32GB – 2GB + 100min: Ben: 2,50 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy A21s 64B – 2GB + 100min: Ben: 2,50 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – 7GB + 200min: Tele2: 5 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy A50 128GB – 3GB + 200min: Simyo: 3,50 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB – 10 (+10)GB + onbeperkt min: KPN: 3 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB – 7GB + 200min: Tele2: 5 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB – 5GB +120min: T-Mobile: 2 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB – 5GB + 120min: T-Mobile: 3 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB – 5GB + onbeperkt min: T-Mobile: 2,50 euro korting p/mnd
- Samsung Galaxy S20 4G 128GB – 10 (+10)GB + onbeperkt min: KPN: 3 euro korting p/mnd + 100 euro cashback
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 4G 128GB – 10 (+10)GB + onbeperkt min: KPN: 3 euro korting p/mnd
Huawei smartphones met abonnement
- Huawei P Smart (2020) 128GB – 3GB + 200min: Simyo: 3,50 euro korting p/mnd
- Huawei P30 Lite 128GB – 4GB + 100min: Ben: 2 euro korting p/mnd
- Huawei P30 Lite New Edition 256GB – 3GB + 200min: Simyo: 3,50 euro korting p/mnd
- Huawei P40 Pro 256GB – onbeperkt GB + onbeperkt min: T-Mobile: 6,50 euro korting p/mnd
OnePlus smartphones met abonnement
- OnePlus 7T 128GB – 7GB + 200min: Tele2: 5 euro korting p/mnd
- OnePlus 7T Pro 256GB – 5GB + 120min: T-Mobile: 3 euro korting p/mnd
- OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB – 10 (+10)GB + onbeperkt min: KPN: 3 euro korting p/mnd
- OnePlus 8 256GB – 10 (+10)GB + onbeperkt min: KPN: 3 euro korting p/mnd
Overige smartphones met abonnement
- Google Pixel 3a icm Tele2 abonnement
- Motorola Edge icm Tele2 abonnement
- Motorola G8 Plus icm Ben abonnement
- Sony Xperia 1 II icm T-Mobile abonnement
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro icm Ben abonnement
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T icm Lebara abonnement
Accessoirevoucher bij elke nieuwe sim only
Op zoek naar een sim only, om zo de maandelijkse kosten wat lager te houden? Ook daarvoor ben je bij Belsimpel aan het juiste adres. Bij elke nieuwe sim only die je afsluit krijg je een accessoirevoucher ter waarde van 25,00 euro van de telecomwinkel. Deze ontvang je binnen een maand na het afsluiten van het nieuwe sim only-abonnement.
Accessoires met korting tijdens de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen
Accessoires met korting tijdens de Bizarre Belsimpel Dagen:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm –
229nu 204,95 euro
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm –
214,95nu 199,95 euro
- Apple Airpods Pro –
219,95nu 209,95 euro
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II –
249,95nu 239,95 euro
- Huawei Body Fat Scale –
39,95nu 29,95 euro
- Huawei Watch GT –
229,95nu 164,95 euro
- Garmin Vivomove HR Sport –
149,95nu 124,95 euro
- Xtorm Volt Snellader 18 Watt –
29,95nu 22,95 euro
