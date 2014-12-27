Doro 8040

Doro 8040 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1280x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2920 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte149 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte9.5 mm
Gewicht165 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 64 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2017-07-31
Releasedatum2017-09-01
