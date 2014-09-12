General Mobile Discovery Elite

General Mobile Discovery Elite specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 800 (8974)
CPUKrait 400
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 330
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie16 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde60 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte150.6 mm
Breedte75 mm
Dikte9.7 mm
Gewicht152 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeDiscovery Elite
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
