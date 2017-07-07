General Mobile GM6

General Mobile GM6 specs

7,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie1280x720
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6737T
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.5 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-T720
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte144 mm
Breedte71.3 mm
Dikte8.6 mm
Gewicht150 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
UserinterfaceGoogle Standard UI
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeGM 6 d
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Black Friday
Over ons Contact Adverteren