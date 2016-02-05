Honor 5X 4G

Honor 5X 4g specs

7,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 615 (8939)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 405
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte151 mm
Breedte76 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht158 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 5.1
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Productcode5X 4g
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
