Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.7 inch
Resolutie2560x1440
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid515 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 960
CPUARM Cortex A72 & Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2.4 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-G71
Werkgeheugen4 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie12 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie8 megapixel
AutofocusJa
DiafragmaF/2,2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit4000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd30 uur
Stand-by tijd504 uur
ConnectorUSB-C
Formaat
Lengte157 mm
Breedte77.5 mm
Dikte7 mm
Gewicht184 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 7.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 256 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
TrilfunctieJa
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
Aangekondigd2017-04-05
Releasedatum2017-05-31
