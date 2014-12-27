HTC ChaCha

HTC ChaCha specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte2.6 inch
Resolutie480x320
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid222 ppi
Aantal kleuren256 K
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeQwerty
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S1 (MSM7227A)
CPUARM 1136EJ-S
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid0.8 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 200
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie480 x 320
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1250 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd7 uur
Stand-by tijd430 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte114 mm
Breedte65 mm
Dikte11 mm
Gewicht120 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.3
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag0,5 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeChaCha
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren