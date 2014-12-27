HTC Desire 300

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid217 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus (MSM8227)
CPUKrait 300
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1650 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd11 uur
Stand-by tijd625 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte132 mm
Breedte66 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht120 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeDesire 300
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
