HTC Desire 530

HTC Desire 530 specs

5,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 210 (8909)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 304
Werkgeheugen1.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1280 x 720 (HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2200 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte147 mm
Breedte71 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht140 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.1
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeDesire 530
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
