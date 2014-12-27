HTC Desire 601

HTC Desire 601 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeSuper LCD 2
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8230AB)
CPUKrait 300
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.4 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2100 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd12 uur
Stand-by tijd440 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte135 mm
Breedte67 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht130 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 900, 1800, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeDesire 601
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
