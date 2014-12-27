HTC Desire 620

HTC Desire 620 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeSuper LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 410 (8916)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 306
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2,4
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2100 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd20 uur
Stand-by tijd525 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte150 mm
Breedte73 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 900, 1800, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeDesire 620
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
