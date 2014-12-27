HTC Evo 3D

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid256 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S3 (MSM8260)
CPUScorpion
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 220
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1730 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd6 uur
Stand-by tijd358 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte127 mm
Breedte66 mm
Dikte12 mm
Gewicht170 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.3
Laatste OSAndroid 4.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag1 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeEvo 3D
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
