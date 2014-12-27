HTC Incredible S

HTC Incredible S specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid224 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S2 (MSM8255)
CPUScorpion
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 205
Werkgeheugen0.768 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeDual LED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1450 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd10 uur
Stand-by tijd370 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte120 mm
Breedte64 mm
Dikte11.7 mm
Gewicht135,5 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.2
Laatste OSAndroid 4.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 2.1 + EDR
Features
Interne opslag1,1 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeIncredible S
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
