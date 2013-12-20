HTC One Max

HTC One Max specs

7
Scherm
Schermgrootte5.9 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeSuper LCD 3
Pixeldichtheid373 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 600 (APQ8064T)
CPUKrait-300
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 320
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie4 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie2.1 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde60 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3300 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd25 uur
Stand-by tijd585 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte165 mm
Breedte83 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht217 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.3
Laatste OSAndroid 5.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
VingerafdrukscannerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne Max
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
