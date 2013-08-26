HTC One Mini

HTC One Mini specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte4.3 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeSuper LCD 2
Pixeldichtheid342 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 400 (8230AB)
CPUKrait 200
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.4 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 305
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie4 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.6 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1800 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd13 uur
Stand-by tijd500 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte132 mm
Breedte63 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht122 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 5.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne Mini
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
