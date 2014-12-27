HTC One V

HTC One V specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte3.7 inch
Resolutie480x800
SchermtypeIPS Plus LCD
Pixeldichtheid252 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S2 (MSM8255)
CPUScorpion
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 205
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie720 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit1500 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd10 uur
Stand-by tijd540 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte120 mm
Breedte60 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht115 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartStandaard sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne V
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
