HTC One X Plus

HTC One X+ specs

8
Scherm
Schermgrootte4.7 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid312 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetNvidia Tegra 3
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorNvidia GeForce ULP
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie1.6 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
HDMI-aansluitingJa
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2100 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd13 uur
Stand-by tijd360 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte134 mm
Breedte70 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht135 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
Laatste OSAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag64 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugengeen
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne X Plus
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
