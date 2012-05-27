Android Planet
|Scherm
|Schermgrootte
|4.7 inch
|Resolutie
|720x1280
|Schermtype
|Super LCD 2
|Pixeldichtheid
|312 ppi
|Aantal kleuren
|16M
|Multitouch
|Ja
|Touchscreentechniek
|Capacitive
|Toetsenbordtype
|Touchscreen
|Processor
|Chipset
|Nvidia Tegra 3
|CPU
|ARM Cortex A9
|CPU cores
|Quad Core
|CPU snelheid
|1.5 GHz
|Grafische processor
|Nvidia GeForce ULP
|Werkgeheugen
|1 GB
|Camera
|Cameraresolutie
|8 megapixel
|Camera's achterop
|1
|Front-cameraresolutie
|1.3 megapixel
|Autofocus
|Ja
|Flitser
|Ja
|Flitstype
|LED
|Digitale zoom
|Ja
|Geo tagging
|Ja
|Gezichtherkenning
|Ja
|Video
|Video-opname
|Ja
|Videoresolutie
|1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
|Frames per seconde
|30 fps
|HDMI-aansluiting
|Ja
|Audio
|Hoofdtelefoon aansluiting
|Ja
|Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)
|Ja
|FM-radio
|Ja
|Spraakcommando's
|Ja
|Accu
|Capaciteit
|1800 mAh
|Type
|Lithium-Polymer
|Spreektijd
|13,75 uur
|Stand-by tijd
|360 uur
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Formaat
|Lengte
|134 mm
|Breedte
|70 mm
|Dikte
|9 mm
|Gewicht
|130 gram
|Software
|Besturingssysteem
|Android 4.0
|Laatste OS
|Android 4.1
|Userinterface
|HTC Sense
|Verbindingen
|2G (edge, gprs)
|Ja
|3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)
|Ja
|Frequentiebereik
|850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
|WiFi aanwezig
|Ja
|WiFi (wlan)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
|NFC
|Ja
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 4.0
|Features
|Interne opslag
|32 GB
|Uitbreidbaar geheugen
|geen
|Type simkaart
|Micro sim
|Trilfunctie
|true
|Sensoren
|GPS
|Ja
|Accelerometer
|Ja
|Gyroscoop
|Ja
|Proximity sensor
|Ja
|Kompas
|Ja
|Productkenmerken
|Productcode
|One X
|Fabrieksgarantie
|1 jaar