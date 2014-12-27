HTC One X9

HTC One X9 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie1080x1920
SchermtypeSuper LCD
Pixeldichtheid401 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6795
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid2.2 GHz
Grafische processorPowerVR G6200
Werkgeheugen3 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie3840 x 2160 (4K)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd15 uur
Stand-by tijd900 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte154 mm
Breedte76 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht170 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceHTC Sense
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
5GHz ondersteuningJa
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag32 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 128 GB
Type simkaartNano sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeOne X9
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
