Huawei Ascend G525

Huawei Ascend G525 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S4 Play (MSM8225)
CPUARM Cortex A5
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 203
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie640 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1700 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd5,5 uur
Stand-by tijd340 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte134 mm
Breedte67 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht155 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.1
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 2.0 + EDR
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMini sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeG525
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Black Friday
Over ons Contact Adverteren