Huawei Ascend G6

Huawei Ascend G6 specs

7,5
Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeLCD
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6582
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400 MP2
Werkgeheugen1 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie8 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit2000 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
Spreektijd30 uur
Stand-by tijd370 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte130 mm
Breedte65 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht115 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.3
UserinterfaceEmotion Lite 2.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeAscend G6
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
