Huawei Ascend G7

Huawei Ascend G7 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid267 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 410 (8916)
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 306
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
Diafragma2
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Stand-by tijd600 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte154 mm
Breedte77 mm
Dikte8 mm
Gewicht165 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
Laatste OSAndroid 6.0
UserinterfaceEmotion 3.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
4G (lte)Ja
Frequentiebereik800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2600 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeAscend G7
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
