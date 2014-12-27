Huawei Ascend G750

Huawei Ascend G750 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5.5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid267 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6592
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.7 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit3000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte150 mm
Breedte78 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht160 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceEmotion 2.0
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 64 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeHonor 3X
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Adventskalender
Over ons Contact Adverteren