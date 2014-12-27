Huawei Ascend Y210

Huawei Ascend Y210 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte3.5 inch
Resolutie320x480
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid165 ppi
Aantal kleuren256 K
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon S1 (MSM7227A)
CPUARM Cortex A5
CPU coresSingle Core
CPU snelheid1 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 200
Camera
Cameraresolutie2 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
AutofocusJa
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie640 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1700 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte117 mm
Breedte32 mm
Dikte13 mm
Gewicht120 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 2.3
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
NFCJa
BluetoothBluetooth 2.1 + EDR
Features
Interne opslag0,5 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeU8685D
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Menu
Nieuws Tips Apps Reviews Spotlights Video's
Over ons Contact Adverteren