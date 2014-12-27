Huawei Ascend Y530

Huawei Ascend Y530 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte4.5 inch
Resolutie540x960
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid245 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 200 (8210)
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorAdreno 302
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit1750 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte133 mm
Breedte67 mm
Dikte10 mm
Gewicht145 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.3
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeAscend Y530
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
