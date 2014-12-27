Huawei Ascend Y600

Huawei Ascend Y600 specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie480x854
SchermtypeTFT
Pixeldichtheid196 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetMediaTek MT6572
CPUARM Cortex A7
CPU coresDual Core
CPU snelheid1.3 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-400
Werkgeheugen0.5 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie5 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie0.3 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitstypeNo Flash
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie800 x 480
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2100 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte145 mm
Breedte75 mm
Dikte11 mm
Gewicht180 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
3G (hspa, hspa+, hsdpa, hsupa, umts)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 3.0
Features
Interne opslag4 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeY600
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
