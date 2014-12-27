Huawei G Play Mini

Huawei G Play Mini specs

Scherm
Schermgrootte5 inch
Resolutie720x1280
SchermtypeIPS LCD
Pixeldichtheid294 ppi
Aantal kleuren16 M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
ToetsenbordtypeTouchscreen
Processor
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 620
CPUARM Cortex A53
CPU coresOcta Core
CPU snelheid1.2 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13 megapixel
Camera's achterop1
Front-cameraresolutie5 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
FM-radioJa
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
VervangbaarJa
Capaciteit2550 mAh
TypeLithium-Ion
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte143 mm
Breedte72 mm
Dikte9 mm
Gewicht162 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
2G (edge, gprs)Ja
Frequentiebereik850, 900, 1800, 1900, 2100 MHz
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag8 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugentot 32 GB
Type simkaartMicro sim
Dual simJa
Trilfunctietrue
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
BarometerJa
Productkenmerken
ProductcodeG Play Mini
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
