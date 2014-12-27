Huawei MediaPad X1

Scherm
Schermgrootte7.0 inch
Resolutie1280x1920
Pixeldichtheid323 ppi
Aantal kleuren16M
MultitouchJa
TouchscreentechniekCapacitive
Processor
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 910T
CPUARM Cortex A9
CPU coresQuad Core
CPU snelheid1.6 GHz
Grafische processorARM Mali-450 MP4
Werkgeheugen2.0 GB
Camera
Cameraresolutie13.0 megapixel
Camera's achterop2
Front-cameraresolutie5.0 megapixel
AutofocusJa
FlitserJa
FlitstypeLED
StabilisatieJa
Optische zoomJa
Digitale zoomJa
Geo taggingJa
GezichtherkenningJa
Video
Video-opnameJa
Videoresolutie1920 x 1080 (Full-HD)
Frames per seconde30 fps
Audio
Hoofdtelefoon aansluitingJa
Bluetooth stereo (A2DP)Ja
Spraakcommando'sJa
Accu
Capaciteit5000 mAh
TypeLithium-Polymer
Spreektijd29 uur
Stand-by tijd504 uur
ConnectorMicro-USB
Formaat
Lengte183.0 mm
Breedte104.0 mm
Dikte7.0 mm
Gewicht239 gram
Software
BesturingssysteemAndroid 4.2
Laatste OSAndroid 4.4
UserinterfaceEmotion
Verbindingen
WiFi aanwezigJa
WiFi (wlan)Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
5GHz ondersteuningJa
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0
Features
Interne opslag16 GB
Uitbreidbaar geheugenmicroSD tot 32 GB
Trilfunctie1
Sensoren
GPSJa
AccelerometerJa
GyroscoopJa
Proximity sensorJa
KompasJa
Productkenmerken
Productcode7D-501U
Fabrieksgarantie1 jaar
Aangekondigd2014-02-01
Releasedatum2014-04-01
